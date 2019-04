Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pre-tax profits at a five star hotel in Galway have more than doubled.

The well-known Glenlo Abbey hotel in Bushypark is part of the MHL Hotel Collection.

Latest accounts for the hotel show it doubled its pre-tax profits in 2017 to more than half a million euro.

According to today’s Irish Times, the hotel says continuous investment over the past few years, including an extension, has resulted in growth for occupancy and average room rates.