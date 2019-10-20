Profits at Smyths Toys surge by over €35m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Profits at Smyths Toys – which is headquartered in Galway City – surged by over €35m last year.

The combined sales of the group’s businesses in Ireland, the UK and Europe amounted to €1.2bn.

Smyths Toys was founded in 1986 by brothers Tony, Padraig, Liam and Thomas Smyth in a grocery shop in Claremorris in Co. Mayo.

The firm – which is headquartered at Mervue Business Park – now controls over 110 stores across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

It generated revenue of €1.2bn last year – with profits significantly rising by some €35m.

According to the Sunday Times, the sharp rise in profits is due to the firm’s purchase of 93 Toys R Us stores across Europe last year.

Smyths Toys paid €61m for the bankrupt business – which contributed €339m in sales and €13.7m in profits within just 7 months.

Meanwhile, Smyths also recorded a considerable rise of 22 percent in profits in the UK last year – which stood at a record €14.5m.

However, profit growth in Ireland was slower at 6 percent, representing pre-tax profits of €5.7m last year.