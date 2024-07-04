Galway Bay FM

4 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Professor Peter McHugh appointed Interim President of University of Galway

Share story:
Professor Peter McHugh appointed Interim President of University of Galway

Professor Peter McHugh has been appointed the Interim President of University of Galway.

It follows last week’s announcement that Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh had taken the decision to step down as President.

Professor McHugh took up the role of Deputy President and Registrar in May this year.

The Ballyhaunis native will take up the role of Interim President in September.

He says his focus will be on strengthening and building on the university’s international reputation for excellence in teaching, learning, research and innovation.

Professor McHugh joined the University in 1991 and among his posts was Head of School of Engineering and Informatics.

He’s received numerous awards and is an internationally recognised research leader in biomedical engineering.

Share story:

Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland 'delighted' to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour at a public meeting in Kinvara this evening. ...

Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there "has to be a better way" amid GAAGO debate

The Taoiseach has agreed with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish that there “has to be a better way” as the debate continues over GAAGO. It̵...

City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes

A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukrainian state is demanding her extradition for alleged crimes....

Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman

The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing fisherman. A search effort, which included lifeboats and ...