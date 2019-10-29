Primary school enrollments in the west expected to fall by 30% by 2036

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Primary school enrolments in the west are expected to decrease by 30% by the year 2036.

That’s according to a new report led by the Department of Education and Skills.

The new study predicts enrolments in primary schools across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon will drop from 53-thousand to 37-thousand by 2036.

Post-primary enrolments are also expected to decrease, with an 18 per cent drop predicted for the western region by 2036.

It follows a nationwide trend as the report projects a fall of 134-thousand primary school enrolments and nearly 40-thousand post-primary enrolments across the country in the same time period.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says these findings will play an important role in future planning for primary and post-primary schools at a regional level.

