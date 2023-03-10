Primary Care Centre for Claregalway gets go ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two-storey Primary Care Centre in Claregalway has been granted planning permission
The facility at Cahergowan has been given the go ahead with 30 conditions attached
The application to the County Council was led by Philip Doyle of Valley Healthcare
Primary Care Centres offer a range of health services at a single location such as public health, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, and x-ray services
The Claregalway Centre includes a pharmacy at ground-floor level
The works will also include the widening of the existing Montiagh Road and the provision of footpath links from the site to the junction with the N83