Primary Care Centre for Claregalway gets go ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two-storey Primary Care Centre in Claregalway has been granted planning permission

The facility at Cahergowan has been given the go ahead with 30 conditions attached

The application to the County Council was led by Philip Doyle of Valley Healthcare

Primary Care Centres offer a range of health services at a single location such as public health, community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational and speech therapy, and x-ray services

The Claregalway Centre includes a pharmacy at ground-floor level

The works will also include the widening of the existing Montiagh Road and the provision of footpath links from the site to the junction with the N83