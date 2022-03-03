Pride rainbow crossing to be installed in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has confirmed that a Pride rainbow crossing is to be installed at Bridge Street in the city.

A rainbow crossing is a pedestrian crossing marked in the colour of the rainbow flag representing the LGBT community.

It’s expected the works will be carried out in the coming weeks.

The local authority says the marking will be similar to the rainbow crossings recently installed in Limerick and Wicklow.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the move in Galway is an excellent addition to the welcoming fabric of our city.