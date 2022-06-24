Price of Galway homes up 8 percent over past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The price of buying a home in Galway is up almost 8 percent over the past year.

That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie report – which shows the median price for a home is now €275 thousand.

In Galway City, the average property price now stands at €295 thousand – that’s an increase of 3.5 percent.

Nationally, prices have risen by almost 11 percent when compared to this time last year.

But Davy Chief Economist and report author Conall MacCoille says the momentum is starting to slow.