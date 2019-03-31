Price of city property up 10 percent in past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report from property website Daft.ie shows the asking price of the average city home has risen by almost 10 percent in the past year.

The report, for the first quarter of this year, found that the asking price for a city home now stands at €300 thousand.

While the average home in the county would set a buyer back some €202 thousand – an increase of 4 percent over the past 12 months.

The increase in asking prices has slowed down compared to previous years, reflecting an improvement in the availability of property.

Overall, the largest increase over the past 12 months was Limerick City, where the average property is up 11.5 percent to stand at €201 thousand.