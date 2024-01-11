Galway Bay FM

11 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Pressure put on Active Travel team to prioritise Tuam for next round of Safe Routes to School list

Share story:
Pressure put on Active Travel team to prioritise Tuam for next round of Safe Routes to School list

Pressure is being put on the Active Travel team to prioritise placing a school in Tuam on the Safe Routes to School list.

No school in the area was chosen under round one or two of funding, with the next two rounds to be announced this year.

The programme aims to accelerate the delivery of walking/scooting and cycling infrastructure on key access routes to schools.

Councillor Andrew Reddington reiterated his frustration that Tuam has yet to be successful in the funding call

Share story:

President Higgins to unveil plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

A new plaque will be unveiled in Rahoon Cemetery this weekend by President Michael D Higgins to mark the connection between Irish writer James Joyce and t...

Public invited to attend Gort Biogas group update and planning meeting tomorrow

The Gort Biogas Concern Group are inviting members of the public are invited to attend a meeting tomorrow evening in the town. Last November, the group ce...

Improvement works underway on Shrule Road in Headford

Improvement works are underway on the Shrule Road in Headford. Road maintenance is being carried out to address a drainage problem, and works will also be...

Glenamaddy student showcases her project on sleep at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

The 60th edition of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition has been officially launched. President Michael D Higgins opened proceedings at the RDS this afterno...