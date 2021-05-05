Pressure on beds at UHG as hospital is extremely busy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s pressure on bed availability at UHG today as the hospital is extremely busy.

According to the Irish and Nurses and Midwives Organisation 34 people are waiting on trolleys at the city hospital.

A statement issued by the hospital says it regrets that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department due to an acute bed shortage.

The hospital is requesting the public to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of real emergencies, and otherwise to contact their GPs or the Westdoc GP Out of hours service.

The hospital is also reminding patients that a companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances and while they know this is very difficult they need to minimise everybody’s risk of infection, and to keep everyone safe.