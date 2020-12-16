Pressure on bed availability at UHG as hospital ‘extremely busy’

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Saolta has issued a statement warning that UHG is extremely busy today and there is heavy pressure on bed availability as a result.

It says it regrets that patients are experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed.

Saolta acknowledges a high number of patients waiting for admission on trolleys in the Emergency Department, as well as in both the Acute Medical Unit and Acute Surgical Unit.

It’s asking the public only to attend the Emergency Department in the case of a real emergency – and to otherwise contact their GP or an out-of-hours service.

It’s also advised that the Injury Unit at Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week, to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children.

Saolta has apologised for the long wait times at UHG and says it is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department, but will do so strictly in order of medical priority.

Patients attending the ED are also asked to wait alone to help maintain social distancing and minimise risk of infection – with companions only to be admitted in exceptional circumstances.