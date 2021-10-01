Pressure on bed availability at Portiuncula Hospital

Statement from Saolta – The Emergency Department (ED) at Portiuncula University Hospital is extremely busy heading into the weekend. There is pressure on bed availability in the hospital and as a result many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to a ward for ongoing treatment.

The hospital would like to apologise to patients and their families for the delays in the ED.

Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or their GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Also, the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm every day to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

Portiuncula University Hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, we ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any COVID-19 screening processes.