Presidents of Ireland and Germany visit Ros na Rún studios in Spiddal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Presidents of Ireland and Germany are today visiting the Ros na Rún studios in Spiddal to mark TG4’S 25th anniversary which is this Sunday

President Michael D. Higgins and President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier together with their wives Sabina Higgins and Elke Büdenbender made the visit as part of the German President’s three-day state visit to Ireland.

President Higgins founded the then TnaG when he was Minister for Arts to promote the Irish language and culture in people’s lives in Ireland and worldwide.

Also present today were Údarás na Gaeltachta who had a leading role in training and development in the sector in 1996 and continue to work closely with TG4 to support development, sustainability of employment in the creative sector in Gaeltacht regions.

The Presidents were joined by current Council of State member, Seán Ó Cuirreáin, former Council of State member Professor Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh, and Mícheál Ó Conghaile, founder of Irish language publisher Cló Iar-Chonnacht.

They were treated to a live action scene from Ros na Rún actors on set and a musical performance by internationally renowned traditional Irish musician and composer Johnny Óg Connolly from Spiddal and sean-nós singer Pól Ó Ceannabháin from Carna

The German president and his wife are understood to have arrived in Galway yesterday, and are including some sightseeing in Connemara in their itinerary