President urged to visit Tuam mother and baby site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam historian Catherine Corless has appealed to President Michael D Higgins to visit the town as a gesture of solidarity with the infants buried there and the survivors of the home.

According to the Irish Independent, Catherine Corless argues such a visit would be healing for the survivors and for Ireland itself.

The paper reports that a spokesman for President Higgins said there is no record of any such invitations for the President to visit the site.

The statement added that the President has also been constrained by legal considerations.

It’s also stated that the President has, throughout his career in public life, been a passionate supporter of the issues Ms Corless has raised in her advocacy.

The spokesperson said the President would be “happy” to meet Ms Corless “at a mutually convenient time in the future” and that he admired her work.

