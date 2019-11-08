President to attend opening of Siobhán McKenna Archive to the public

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins is to attend the official opening of the Siobhán McKenna Archive to the general public.

Sioban McKenna was an internationally renowned actress and director that lived and studied in Galway in the 1940’s

In 1956 she was the first Irish actor to win a Tony Award and was a noted human rights campaigner throughout her career.

Following her return to Ireland in the 1960’s, she continued to act and direct until her death in 1986.

A collection of 55 boxes of papers and audio visual material on Siobhán McKenna’s life was donated to NUI Galway by her son, friends and a former manager.

Next week’s launch of the archive will feature a day of celebration of McKenna’s career with member’s of the McKenna family and notable figures from the Irish Theatre industry in attendance at the O’Donoghue Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance in NUIG.