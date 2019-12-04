President praises Galway Bay fm for its role in the community

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of Ireland has praised Galway Bay fm for giving a voice to the people of Galway over the past three decades.

In a message delivered at last night’s 30th birthday celebration concert in Leisureland President Higgins said the people of Galway have been fortunate to have a radio station reflecting their interests and concerns.

He said in an Ireland with a fondness of the spoken word, Galway Bay fm have proven to be valuable custodians of the long tradition of storytelling, continuing to inform and inspire its listeners

President Higgins had been hoping to attend the event but government business detained him in Dublin.

The cream of Galway musical talent performed to an audience of 700, which included Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard and Cathaoirleach of the County Council Jimmy McClearn.