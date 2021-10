Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy will visit three GAA clubs in Galway this afternoon.

The first club he will visit will be Barna GAA Club at 12 noon where he will officially open their new play facility.

From there he will go to Rahoon/Newcastle at 1.30 to see their facility and finally at 3pm will unveil the headstone of Pa Boyle, who founded the St Michaels GAA Club at Rahoon graveyard before a reception at the St Michaels GAA Club in Westside.