President of NUIG Students’ Union issues appeal to homeowners following new short term letting legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of the NUIG Students’ Union is appealing to homeowners in Galway to rent out rooms in a bid to deal with the ongoing crisis in student accommodation.

The appeal follows the introduction of new regulations for short-term letting which came into force this week.

The legislation states planning permission will now be needed for short-term letting of properties that are not a landlord’s principal private residence.

It’s believed the move may release up to 5,000 homes nationally to the rental market.

It’s also now a criminal offence for landlords to ignore rent pressure zone rules.

NUI Galway Students’ Union is asking Galway homeowners who rented rooms on platforms such as Airbnb to consider renting to students instead.