Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of NUI Galway has called for more resources for students in need

Representatives are before TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Higher Education Committee today on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seven major universities made a deficit of 102 million euro between the beginning of the last academic year to this year.

President of NUIG Galway Ciaran O’hOgartaigh says there needs to be equal opportunities for people as the economy fights back.