President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to open week of events at NUI Galway to mark Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will give a keynote address and officially open a series of events in celebration of Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day.

The series of events will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Irish Travellers with the official opening taking place at the Aula Maxima at NUI Galway tomorrow morning at 10.45am.

Also present at the event will be NUI Galway President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, Traveller Education Officer, Owen Ward; Vice President Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Helen Maher; Dean of Students Professor Michelle Millar; and Head of the Access Centre Imelda Byrne.

The Michael McDonagh Award for Irish Traveller Ally Excellence and the Mincéirs Whiden Society Lifetime Membership Award will be presented during the event.