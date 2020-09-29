President of GMIT dismayed at scenes of large student congregations in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of GMIT Dr. Orla Flynn says she is dismayed after large groups of students congregated at the Spanish Arch and Shop Street areas of the city last evening.

Her comments come as the county Cathaoirleach James Charity is one of many to have called on third level institutions in Galway as well as the Gardai to take action after images of the crowded scenes were circulated widely on social media.

It come as Galway is one of four counties facing level 3 restrictions this week due to the rapid rise in cases in the city and in county towns.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has appealed to residents in Galway, Cork, Roscommon and Monaghan to to adhere to the public health advice in a bid to break the chains of transmission.

Health officials advised that in Galway, there’s been a large cluster following a house party attended by young people.

21 new cases were notified in Galway in last evening’s figures – according to the data hub, the total number of confirmed cases to date in the county is 702.

Dr. Orla Flynn told Galway Talks she is very disappointed to see the behaviour and says that while it may involve a minority of students, it is unacceptable after months of preparation for a safe return to college..