President of Galway Trades Council selected as Labour Party Candidate for Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of Galway Trades Council has been selected as the Labour Party Candidate for Galway East.

Marian Spelman was selected at a convention in Clarinbridge this week chaired by Councillor Niall McNelis.

Marian was born in Oranmore and grew up in Clarinbridge from the age of 6.

After 10 years of working as a Registered Nurse in Intellectual Disabilities, Marian studied for a degree in Politics, Sociology and English followed by a Masters in Journalism.

Marian is involved in the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and also sits as the President of the Trades Council in Galway.

She now runs a Day Service for people with intellectual disabilities and autism with the Brothers of Charity in Clarinbridge.

Marian will stand as Galway West Labour Party Candidate in the next general election.