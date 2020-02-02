President Michael D Higgins to attend public launch of city exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins will be in the city tomorrow to attend the launch of an exhibition. (3/2)

The exhibition, entitled ‘Migrants’, is created by renowned sculptor John Behan and will be hosted at Kenny Gallery.

It’s a series of bronze sculptures which explore the plight of migrants who cross oceans and borders in search of a better life.

The launch of the exhibition the first in a series of events designed to mark the 80th anniversary of the bookshop and art gallery.

The launch will take place at The Kenny Gallery in Liosbaun tomorrow evening at 5.30 and is open to the public.