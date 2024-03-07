Galway Bay FM

7 March 2024

President Michael D. Higgins says Saoírse Ruane’s strength and warmth “an inspiration to all”

President Michael D. Higgins has sent his deepest condolences to the family of Saoírse Ruane from Kiltullagh, following her passing at the age of 12.

President Higgins says Saoírse’s strength and warmth was an inspiration to all.

Saoirse – who inspired many fundraising efforts for children’s charities – from passed away on Tuesday after a long and brave battle with cancer.

Her funeral will take place tomorrow and Sunday – full details are available here.

Earlier this afternoon, Tánaiste Michael Martin paid tribute to Saoirse in the Dáil.

