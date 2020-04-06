President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to Mary McPartlan who has died at 65

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Irish folk singer, Mary McPartlan, who has died at age 65.

Ms. McPartlan who was a musical director, broadcaster and folk singer, is well known among Galway’s arts circles.

President Higgins says she was pivotal in the Galway theatre company, Skehana, the Galway singers club, Riabhóg, and the Galway Youth Theatre.

He says he was privileged to call Ms McPartlan his friend and describes the late singer as admirably brave with a nobility of heart and a powerful reach of humanity.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…