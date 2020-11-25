President Michael D Higgins expresses sympathies on passing of Patricia Carrick

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins has expressed his sympathies on the passing of Oranmore woman Patricia Carrick.

The 51 year old, who’s cancer was missed by Cervical Check, passed away overnight at her home.

The President, who is a long-time friend of Patricia’s father Pat, praised her courage and grace as a campaigner.

He also said it’s an appropriate time to think of those failed by the state.

Earlier this month, the HSE and MedLab Pathology Ltd apologised to Mrs. Carrick in the High Court over the negligent reading of a smear test in 2016, and for the consequences and distress caused.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin also offered a formal apology to Patricia Carrick and her husband Damien, as well as their four children.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Campaigner Vicky Phelan said the Carricks and their solicitor Cian O’Carroll are still fighting for justice….

