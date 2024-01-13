President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

A plaque honouring the work of James Joyce has been unveiled at Rahoon Cemetery by President Michael D Higgins.

The plaque honours the connection of Michael “Sonny” Bodkin with James Joyce and his wife Nora Barnacle.

It also has an extract from James’s short story ‘The Dead’ to mark its one hundred and tenth anniversary of publication.

Speaking this weekend, President Higgins said it’s wonderful a direct connection has been made:

Local historian and author Ray Joyce also assisted in the project: