11 January 2024

President Higgins to unveil plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

A new plaque will be unveiled in Rahoon Cemetery this weekend by President Michael D Higgins to mark the connection between Irish writer James Joyce and the cemetery.

Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin who is buried in Rahoon was said to be the inspiration behind the character of Michael Furey in Joyce’s short story “The Dead.”

Sonny is reported to have dated Nora Barnacle, James Joyce’s future wife when they were teenagers.

The unveiling of the plaque this Saturday afternoon (jan 13) marks one hundred and ten years since the publication of ‘The Dead’ in Joyce’s short story collection ‘Dubliners.’

