President Higgins to recuperate at his Galway home following elective medical procedure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Higgins is to recuperate at his Galway home following an elective medical procedure next week

He will undergo the procedure on Tuesday to relieve back pain.

Afterwards, the President will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation, from Áras an Uachtaráin and from his home in Galway city

The procedure has been planned for some time, ahead of a busy autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas

It’s anticipated the President will carry out a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer while he completes a short rehabilitation programme