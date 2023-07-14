President Higgins presents young Rahoon man with a Gaisce award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Higgins has presented a young Rahoon man with a Gaisce award.

The presentation to Jakub Kostanski was made at a cermony at Áras an Uachtaráin, prior to the operation on the President’s back mid-week

Gaisce is a non-formal education Award that supports young people on career and learning pathways.

98 young people were rewarded for their outstanding commitment to personal development and their contribution to society.

They took on a range of projects, from meals on wheels, to playing the bagpipes, learning a new language, participating in parkruns and refining their leadership skills.