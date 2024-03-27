Galway Bay FM

27 March 2024

~1 minutes read

President Higgins pays tribute to Tuam distinguished trade unionist the late Mick Brennan

Share story:
President Higgins pays tribute to Tuam distinguished trade unionist the late Mick Brennan

President Higgins has paid tribute to Tuam trade unionist Mick Brennan, who has passed away at the age of 92

The President says Mick made a distinguished contribution to the trade union movement.

He’s survived by his wife Ann, his children Paul, Liam, Maeve, Barry and Shane, his trade union colleagues and circle of friends

President Higgins says Mick’s death brings to an end the life of an extraordinary trio of people from Tuam who remained close friends since schooldays, Tom Murphy, Mike Cooley and Mick Brennan

He says each would go on to make an enormous personal contribution – Tom Murphy as one of Ireland’s foremost playwrights, Mike Cooley in being awarded the Right Livelihood Award and author of such seminal books such as ‘Architect or Bee?’, and Mick Brennan as a distinguished trade unionist

Share story:

Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named

The mother and her two young girls from the Moycullen area who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris crash have not yet been named. Investigation...

Hail warning to come into effect in Galway at noon

A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at noon. The hail warning will continue until 9 tonight Met Eireann says isolated hail showers are possibl...

Defibrillators donated to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galway in first of its kind initiative

Councillor Ivan Canning has donated defibrillators to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galway to bring to matches. The Fianna Fáil councillor is no...

Free farm advisor clinics to take place in Oranmore and Tuam

Free in-person farm advisor clinics are to take place in Galway from next week They aim to provide one-to-one support to farmers to help them submit their...