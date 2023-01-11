President Higgins pays tribute to late Galway based poet Kevin Higgins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Higgins has paid tribute to Galway based poet Kevin Higgins, who has passed away following a long illness

He is best known for his involvement with the Over the Edge series, which promoted new writers and also for his time as poet in residence at Merlin Park Hospital

President Higgins said Kevin gave generously through his poetry workshops, poetry slams and creative writing classes in Galway Arts Centre, GMIT and the University of Galway

He added that he will be missed by many, far beyond Galway, and was brave and writing to the end.