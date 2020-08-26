President Higgins pays tribute to Galway Theatre legend Seán Stafford who died aged 96

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

President Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to Seán Stafford who has died at the age of 96.

Seán – who lived in Galway city – is described as a hugely significant figure for theatre in Ireland.

For some 60 years, he served as an actor, director and board member at The National Irish Language Theatre based in Galway, ‘An Taibhdhearc’.

Among the major productions Seán Stafford directed was ‘Mise Raifteirí an File’ by Criostóir Ó Floinn.

In a statement, President Michael D. Higgins said that with his wife Máire, who predeceased him, Seán had a hugely positive influence on cultural life and on the Arts in Ireland.

President Higgins added that as a nation, we are indebted to him.

Seán Stafford is survived by his children Ruairí, Fionnuala, Maelíosa, Orla and Conall.