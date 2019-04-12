President Higgins launches art project at Clifden school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins is visiting Clifden Community School this morning to unveil an artwork by Maree Hensey and Mark Ryan.

The piece will be placed in the grounds of the Community School.

The new Clifden Community School was officially opened by the Taoiseach last September and 1% of the building costs was reserved for the art project.

President Higgins has called the school “the spiritual centre of the Clifden Arts Festival” – the longest running community arts festival in Ireland.

There are 410 pupils enrolled at the school and the catchment area covers a large area of west Connemara.