President Higgins adds his voice to tributes to Pádraig Ó hAoláin

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has today added his voice to the long list of tributes paid to Pádraig Ó hAoláin, former Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta who died over the weekend after a period of illness

Mr Ó hAoláin, a native of Cloughjordan in County Tipperary, was instrumental in many projects that led to the creation of countless jobs spanning a number of decades.

President Higgins said in a statement issued as Gaeilge Seirbhíseach poiblí den scoth, laoch na Gaeltachta agus fear uasal ab ea Pádraig.

He stated that Padraig worked for the good of the Gaeltacht community and wider public, and for the good of the country all his life

In a joint statement Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chair of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta and Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, the organisation’s Chief Executive said Patrick spent his life working in such a way that the people of the Gaeltacht would not be destined for ‘the ship over’ and they are indebted to him.

Padraig who lived in Knocknacarra in recent years is survived by his wife Betty and their three daughters and three sons and extended family and friends

His private funeral will take place on Monday in Furbo where he lived for many years