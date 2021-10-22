Presentation Sisters Galway to build new convent in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Presentation Sisters Galway are to build a new convent in the city on Presentation Road

The two storey, 14 bedroom building will be located at the junction of the Eglinton Canal and the River Corrib, adjacent to Nuns’ Island, and behind the disused Presentation National School, which is a protected structure

The plans involve the relocation of the vehicle entrance beside St Joseph’s Church, another protected structure, as well as the demolition of some outbuildings and yard boundaries at the National School

The plans also include a lounge area, dining room, meeting room, reception, offices and an administrator’s apartment