Presentation College Headford has scooped a Regional Water Ambassador Award

They took the title at the tenth annual Green School Water Awards hosted by An Taisce Green-Schools and Uisce Éireann.

The winning students were Jessica Tedders, Iona Collet, Daire Hanrahan and Katie Gallagher

They were judged to have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the theme and to raising awareness of the value of water in their school and the broader community.