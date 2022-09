Galway Bay fm newsroom – Presentation College Headford is celebrating 80 years of high quality holistic education.

The celebration is taking place this evening at 7pm, which will include a prayer service, refreshments and a trip down memory lane.

The whole community in Headford and beyond are invited to join the secondary school’s anniversary event tonight.

Our reporter, Sarah Slevin, paid a visit to the school, to take in the atmosphere and talk to students and teachers: