Presentation College Headford advises parents to monitor children’s social media after road crash claims lives of two teenagers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Presentation College Headford is advising parents to monitor their children’s social media activity following yesterday’s road crash which claimed the lives of two fourteen year olds just outside the town

14 year olds Kirstie Bohan and Lukas Joyce, from the Headford and Annaghdown areas, died after the car they were in hit a tree at 5:45AM yesterday morning.

The single vehicle collision happened on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the girl later died at University Hospital Galway.

Two other teenagers, a 13 year old boy and 14 year old girl, are still being treated for serious injuries at UHG.

The Garda investigation will centre on how the four friends came to be in the car.

In a letter sent by the teenagers’ school, Presentation College Headford, parents are being asked to monitor their children’s social media activity and to reinforce “the need to be extremely sensitive and careful about what they post”

The school will open from 11am to 2pm today to give students a chance to be supported through the tragedy.

There will be staff members and psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service in attendance for “anyone who needs support in this terribly tragic and confusing time”.