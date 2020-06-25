Preparatory work on 50 bed unit for Portiuncula Hospital to begin in August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Preparatory works on a new 50 bed Unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are due to get underway by the end of the summer.

The tendering process has reached completion with the announcement of the successful contractor due over the coming weeks.

The project had suffered delays in the process due to the coronavirus pandemic but it’s anticipated that substantial enabling works will begin in August with a target to finish in June 2021.

The tender process for the main works will begin later in the year, with contractors expected to be in place to begin stage two construction work once preparatory works are completed by summer 2021.

Local Fine Gael councillor Aisling Dolan says it’s imperative that the 50 bed unit come on stream as soon as possible as the country comes out of the Covid-19 pandemic…