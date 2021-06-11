Preparations underway in Athenry for participation on nationwide farmers demonstration at 11am

print

Farmers will stage protests in 30 towns across the country this morning, including in Athenry, to demonstrate over EU CAP reform proposals and the Government’s climate action plan.

The Irish Farmers’ Association says the future of commercial farming is under threat, which would have a massive impact on rural Ireland.

They claim the Government’s Climate Action Bill could shut down commercial farming and lead to extra regulation being imposed on them.

Dr Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer at An Taisce says the government needs to take action