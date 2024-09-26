Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe

Share story:

Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation.

Representatives from Chalonnes-sur-Loire in Western France will arrive tomorrow, coinciding with the start of the historic Ballinasloe Horse Fair.

The delegation will be hosted by local families and are set to attend the Three Fair Dinner on Saturday evening.

The connection between both towns officially dates back to 1988 and independent councillor Evelyn Parsons says there is lot to learn from their French counterparts.