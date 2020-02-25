Preparations in place at Galway public hospitals in event of suspected coronavirus case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula Hospitals have preparations in place in the event of a suspected coronavirus case.

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum heard all level 3 and 4 public hospitals in Galway and the wider Saolta hospital group region have preparations in place

should such a case arise.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group, told today’s meeting that this includes a dedicated room for isolation and required testing.

It followed a query from Tuam area councillor and forum member Donagh Kililea who asked what will be done in the event of a case arising in the west, given the

fast spread of the virus in Italy in recent days.

He questioned if the HSE would be able to facilitate an outbreak in a public hospital system given the trolley crisis with 41 on trolleys at UHG today.

CEO Tony Canavan said the situation is being monitored closely with a meeting of the emergency team today to review status.

He stressed that should the public have concerns, the HSE website has good advice on coronavirus, with links to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the Department of Foreign Affairs with those with concerns over travel abroad.

Tony Canavan says while there is no confirmed coronovirus case in Ireland to date, the situation is evolving daily and is continuously monitored.