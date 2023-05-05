Preparations in full swing for this weekend’s ‘An Tostál’ Currach Racing in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Preparations are in full swing for this weekend’s ‘An Tostál’ Currach Racing Festival in Salthill

This festival was set up 70 years ago by Bord Fáilte

Tomorrow and Sunday it will feature the thrilling spectacle of Currach races from Ladies Beach to Blackrock.

Other activities planned for the weekend in Salthill include opportunities to try rowing and sailing with Galway Hooker Sailing Club, live music and entertainment provided by Galway City Council and a number of free family friendly events.

All details are available on Visit Salthill.com