Preliminary works to get underway shortly on major redevelopment of Kirwan Roundabout

Preliminary works on a major redevelopment of the Kirwan Roundabout in the city are set to get underway shortly.

The multi-million euro project will see the current 5-arm roundabout transformed into a 4-arm traffic light junction.

It’s estimated that around 40 thousand vehicles pass through the Kirwan Roundabout every day between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

As has already been done with many other roundabouts across the city, it’s now earmarked for transformation into a signalised junction.

It’s aim is to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion at peak times and offer increased safety to pedestrians and cyclists.

It also hopes to discourage the ongoing issue of ‘rat runs’ through local residential areas.

Four private properties will be impacted by the change – the Menlo Park Hotel, a B&B, a home, and a residential site.

However, while preliminary works are set to get underway on the multi-million euro project within the next two weeks, the City Council has confirmed these will only be ‘small scale’ works.

