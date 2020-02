Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Preliminary designs are now being drafted by architects for a major expansion of Gort Community School.

The survey work for the multi-million development has been completed.

Works will include the development of six new classrooms, a new science lab, a new technical graphics room and four special education rooms.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the development is essential to ensuring students in south Galway have top class facilities.