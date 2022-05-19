Preliminary business case for new emergency department at UHG set to be submitted

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has told the Dáil the assessment review for the long awaited new emergency department and children’s unit at UHG has been received.

The Joint Health Committee heard a preliminary business case is expected to be submitted in the coming days.

Mr. Reid told Galway based Senator Sean Kyne it follows weeks of discussion on the right strategic location for the build.

The meeting also heard the temporary ED, involving a 13 million euro investment, is to be commissioned in the next two months.

When pressed on when the planning application will be finally submitted for the wider ED build, the HSE Chief said the business case must first be pushed through, while pre-planning talks are also underway with the local authority.

