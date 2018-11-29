Current track
Preferred site for new city cemetery deemed unsuitable

Written by on 29 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A preferred site being examined for a new city cemetery has been deemed unsuitable.

The location has been ruled out because of insufficient ground conditions.

Three other sites are now to be examined before officials move to the acquisition process.

Under the broader plan, an objective will also be included to provide for a facility for a crematorium.

The preferred new cemetery site will ideally be five hectares in size.

Criteria being examined by officials include ground conditions, pedestrian access and access to bus routes.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says finding a suitable site is a challenge due to the geological structure of Galway city and ground conditions.

GBFM News

