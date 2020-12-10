Preferred option for new building for Moycullen National School to be revealed this month

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The preferred option for a new building for Moycullen National school is to be revealed this month.

The matter was raised in the Seanad this week by Senator Sean Kyne, who said progress on a new school has been “painfully slow”.

Scoil Mhuire was included in a new five-year school building programme in November 2015.

After long-running delays which centred on whether the school should use a new site or the existing site, a design team was appointed in May of this year.

Addressing the Seanad, Senator Kyne said while he accepted the Department has settled on using the existing site, he did not agree with the decision.

He reasoned that the school should move to a new site, and the existing building should be used as a secondary school for Moycullen.

Speaking in response, Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed a preferred option for the school will be presented shortly.

The new school would be a 16 mainstream classroom development, with a two-classroom special needs education base, accommodation for the principal, and ancillary accommodation.

Speaking in response to Minister Foley, Senator Sean Kyne expressed concerns over potential capacity issues at the new school..

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay FM news….