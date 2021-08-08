Preferred option for Market Square redevelopment in Athenry expected shortly

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A preferred option for the redevelopment of Market Square in Athenry is expected to be revealed shortly.

The public realm enhancement scheme aims to improve the urban environment and offer increased road safety and pedestrian access, as well as greater connectivity between key areas.

Six options were presented earlier this year on how Market Square might be redeveloped, as part of a wider regeneration scheme for Athenry.

Over 200 submissions were received from the public as part of an open consultation that ended in June, and consultants have now whittled the options down to three.

The remaining options are undergoing a multi-criteria analysis and it’s expected a preferred option will emerge by the end of this month.